Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, Air Arabia and other UAE Flight Update – 9 March 2026

By News Desk
1:36 pm | Mar 9, 2026
DUBAI – Air travel in Gulf remains disrupted but airlines are restoring limited flight operations despite ongoing regional airspace restrictions. However, travellers are being strongly warned not to head to the airport unless they have a confirmed ticket or receive direct communication from their airline, as flight schedules remain subject to last-minute safety checks and operational approvals.

Emirates Flights Update

Dubai based airline starred operating limited schedule after partial reopening of regional airspace.

Flights List

From To Departure Airport Destination Airport Flight Number
Dubai Melbourne DXB MEL EK 406
Dubai Perth DXB PER EK 420
Dubai Sydney DXB SYD EK 412
Dubai Sydney DXB SYD EK 414
Dubai Vienna DXB VIE EK 127
Dubai Dhaka DXB DAC EK 582
Dubai Brussels DXB BRU EK 181
Dubai Rio de Janeiro DXB GIG EK 247
Dubai São Paulo DXB GRU EK 261
Dubai Toronto DXB YYZ EK 241
Dubai Beijing DXB PEK EK 306
Dubai Guangzhou DXB CAN EK 362
Dubai Hangzhou DXB HGH EK 310
Dubai Shanghai DXB PVG EK 304
Dubai Shenzhen DXB SZX EK 328
Dubai Larnaca DXB LCA EK 109
Dubai Prague DXB PRG EK 139
Dubai Copenhagen DXB CPH EK 151
Dubai Cairo DXB CAI EK 923
Dubai Cairo DXB CAI EK 927
Dubai Addis Ababa DXB ADD EK 723
Dubai Nice DXB NCE EK 077
Dubai Paris DXB CDG EK 071
Dubai Paris DXB CDG EK 073
Dubai Paris DXB CDG EK 075
Dubai Düsseldorf DXB DUS EK 055
Dubai Frankfurt DXB FRA EK 043
Dubai Frankfurt DXB FRA EK 045
Dubai Frankfurt DXB FRA EK 047
Dubai Hamburg DXB HAM EK 059
Dubai Munich DXB MUC EK 051
Dubai Accra DXB ACC EK 787
Dubai Athens DXB ATH EK 209
Dubai Conakry DXB CKY EK 795
Dubai Conakry DXB CKY EK 797
Dubai Hong Kong DXB HKG EK 380
Dubai Budapest DXB BUD EK 111
Dubai Ahmedabad DXB AMD EK 538
Dubai Ahmedabad DXB AMD EK 540
Dubai Bengaluru DXB BLR EK 564
Dubai Bengaluru DXB BLR EK 566
Dubai Bengaluru DXB BLR EK 568
Dubai Chennai DXB MAA EK 542
Dubai Chennai DXB MAA EK 544
Dubai Chennai DXB MAA EK 546
Dubai Delhi DXB DEL EK 510
Dubai Delhi DXB DEL EK 512
Dubai Delhi DXB DEL EK 514
Dubai Delhi DXB DEL EK 516

Etihad Flight Operations

Etihad Airways has issued an updated schedule for March 10, 2026, confirming that a restricted number of flights will operate from Abu Dhabi to key global destinations. The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated on available services, while new tickets can be purchased through its official website.

Route Departure Arrival Direction
Abu Dhabi – Jeddah 8:05 10:55 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Toronto 8:15 15:45 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Cairo 8:35 11:55 Departing
Abu Dhabi – New York JFK 8:50 16:10 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Riyadh 9:00 10:45 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Malé 9:55 15:15 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Bangkok 10:05 19:20 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Phuket 10:15 19:30 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Hanoi 10:25 19:30 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Colombo 10:35 16:35 Departing
Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow 13:50 18:50 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Moscow Sheremetyevo 14:00 21:00 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Milan Malpensa 14:10 19:00 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG 14:20 19:50 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt 14:30 19:30 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Zurich 14:40 19:50 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Bengaluru 18:00 23:25 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Mumbai 18:10 22:50 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Hyderabad 18:20 23:20 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Ahmedabad 18:30 22:45 Departing
Abu Dhabi – Seoul 23:00 12:25 (11 Mar) Departing
Abu Dhabi – Beijing 23:10 10:35 (11 Mar) Departing
Abu Dhabi – Manila 23:20 11:45 (11 Mar) Departing
Tokyo – Abu Dhabi 17:20 (9 Mar) 00:50 Arriving
Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi 19:20 5:50 Arriving
Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi 19:50 6:20 Arriving
Manchester – Abu Dhabi 19:55 7:00 Arriving
Zurich – Abu Dhabi 21:20 (9 Mar) 7:30 Arriving
Rome Fiumicino – Abu Dhabi 21:25 (9 Mar) 7:10 Arriving
Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi 21:30 (9 Mar) 8:00 Arriving
London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi 20:40 (9 Mar) 8:30 Arriving
Bengaluru – Abu Dhabi 3:10 5:55 Arriving
Seoul Incheon – Abu Dhabi 7:00 12:35 Arriving
Ahmedabad – Abu Dhabi 3:55 5:45 Arriving
Toronto – Abu Dhabi 18:25 (9 Mar) 16:25 Arriving
Hyderabad – Abu Dhabi 4:05 6:30 Arriving
New York JFK – Abu Dhabi 18:35 (9 Mar) 16:15 Arriving
Delhi – Abu Dhabi 4:20 6:50 Arriving
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi 4:55 6:40 Arriving
Kuala Lumpur – Abu Dhabi 8:40 11:55 Arriving
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Abu Dhabi 4:15 13:00 Arriving
Bangkok – Abu Dhabi 8:25 12:15 Arriving
Phuket – Abu Dhabi 8:35 12:05 Arriving
Colombo – Abu Dhabi 8:35 11:45 Arriving
Malé – Abu Dhabi 9:00 12:25 Arriving
Brussels – Abu Dhabi 9:55 19:25 Arriving
Jeddah – Abu Dhabi 12:30 16:45 Arriving
Riyadh – Abu Dhabi 13:10 16:35 Arriving

The carrier stressed that flight timings may still change depending on airspace conditions, urging travellers to stay updated before leaving for the airport.

Passengers with tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, for travel scheduled until March 21, 2026, are eligible for free rebooking, with the option to travel on new dates up to May 15, 2026. Those who prefer not to travel can also request refunds online or through their travel agents.

For March 10, Etihad plans to operate departures from Abu Dhabi to destinations including Jeddah, Toronto, Cairo, New York, Riyadh, Malé, Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi, Colombo, London Heathrow, Moscow Sheremetyevo, Milan Malpensa, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, Zurich, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Seoul, Beijing, and Manila.

The airline also confirmed inbound flights arriving in Abu Dhabi from cities such as Tokyo, Paris, Manchester, Zurich, Rome, London, Bengaluru, Seoul, Ahmedabad, Toronto, Hyderabad, New York, Delhi, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Moscow, Bangkok, Phuket, Colombo, Malé, Brussels, Jeddah, and Riyadh.

flydubai

flydubai confirmed that flights to and from Dubai have restarted. The airline advised passengers not to travel without confirmed bookings and to check their flight status frequently. Customers who booked flights between February 28 and March 31 can change their travel dates within 30 days of the original booking without paying additional fees. However, connecting passengers will only be accepted if their onward flights are operating.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia has also resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE. Passengers whose flights were cancelled may rebook their tickets if they have not already used refund or modification options. The airline said confirmed travellers will receive updates via email or SMS, and urged passengers to avoid visiting the airport unless they hold a confirmed reservation.

All UAE airlines reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority. Travellers are encouraged to ensure their contact details are up to date, monitor official airline websites regularly, and verify their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid unnecessary delays or disruptions.

