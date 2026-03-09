Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, Air Arabia and other UAE Flight Update – 9 March 2026

DUBAI – Air travel in Gulf remains disrupted but airlines are restoring limited flight operations despite ongoing regional airspace restrictions. However, travellers are being strongly warned not to head to the airport unless they have a confirmed ticket or receive direct communication from their airline, as flight schedules remain subject to last-minute safety checks and operational approvals.

Emirates Flights Update

Dubai based airline starred operating limited schedule after partial reopening of regional airspace.

Flights List

From To Departure Airport Destination Airport Flight Number Dubai Melbourne DXB MEL EK 406 Dubai Perth DXB PER EK 420 Dubai Sydney DXB SYD EK 412 Dubai Sydney DXB SYD EK 414 Dubai Vienna DXB VIE EK 127 Dubai Dhaka DXB DAC EK 582 Dubai Brussels DXB BRU EK 181 Dubai Rio de Janeiro DXB GIG EK 247 Dubai São Paulo DXB GRU EK 261 Dubai Toronto DXB YYZ EK 241 Dubai Beijing DXB PEK EK 306 Dubai Guangzhou DXB CAN EK 362 Dubai Hangzhou DXB HGH EK 310 Dubai Shanghai DXB PVG EK 304 Dubai Shenzhen DXB SZX EK 328 Dubai Larnaca DXB LCA EK 109 Dubai Prague DXB PRG EK 139 Dubai Copenhagen DXB CPH EK 151 Dubai Cairo DXB CAI EK 923 Dubai Cairo DXB CAI EK 927 Dubai Addis Ababa DXB ADD EK 723 Dubai Nice DXB NCE EK 077 Dubai Paris DXB CDG EK 071 Dubai Paris DXB CDG EK 073 Dubai Paris DXB CDG EK 075 Dubai Düsseldorf DXB DUS EK 055 Dubai Frankfurt DXB FRA EK 043 Dubai Frankfurt DXB FRA EK 045 Dubai Frankfurt DXB FRA EK 047 Dubai Hamburg DXB HAM EK 059 Dubai Munich DXB MUC EK 051 Dubai Accra DXB ACC EK 787 Dubai Athens DXB ATH EK 209 Dubai Conakry DXB CKY EK 795 Dubai Conakry DXB CKY EK 797 Dubai Hong Kong DXB HKG EK 380 Dubai Budapest DXB BUD EK 111 Dubai Ahmedabad DXB AMD EK 538 Dubai Ahmedabad DXB AMD EK 540 Dubai Bengaluru DXB BLR EK 564 Dubai Bengaluru DXB BLR EK 566 Dubai Bengaluru DXB BLR EK 568 Dubai Chennai DXB MAA EK 542 Dubai Chennai DXB MAA EK 544 Dubai Chennai DXB MAA EK 546 Dubai Delhi DXB DEL EK 510 Dubai Delhi DXB DEL EK 512 Dubai Delhi DXB DEL EK 514 Dubai Delhi DXB DEL EK 516

Etihad Flight Operations

Etihad Airways has issued an updated schedule for March 10, 2026, confirming that a restricted number of flights will operate from Abu Dhabi to key global destinations. The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated on available services, while new tickets can be purchased through its official website.

Route Departure Arrival Direction Abu Dhabi – Jeddah 8:05 10:55 Departing Abu Dhabi – Toronto 8:15 15:45 Departing Abu Dhabi – Cairo 8:35 11:55 Departing Abu Dhabi – New York JFK 8:50 16:10 Departing Abu Dhabi – Riyadh 9:00 10:45 Departing Abu Dhabi – Malé 9:55 15:15 Departing Abu Dhabi – Bangkok 10:05 19:20 Departing Abu Dhabi – Phuket 10:15 19:30 Departing Abu Dhabi – Hanoi 10:25 19:30 Departing Abu Dhabi – Colombo 10:35 16:35 Departing Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow 13:50 18:50 Departing Abu Dhabi – Moscow Sheremetyevo 14:00 21:00 Departing Abu Dhabi – Milan Malpensa 14:10 19:00 Departing Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG 14:20 19:50 Departing Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt 14:30 19:30 Departing Abu Dhabi – Zurich 14:40 19:50 Departing Abu Dhabi – Bengaluru 18:00 23:25 Departing Abu Dhabi – Mumbai 18:10 22:50 Departing Abu Dhabi – Hyderabad 18:20 23:20 Departing Abu Dhabi – Ahmedabad 18:30 22:45 Departing Abu Dhabi – Seoul 23:00 12:25 (11 Mar) Departing Abu Dhabi – Beijing 23:10 10:35 (11 Mar) Departing Abu Dhabi – Manila 23:20 11:45 (11 Mar) Departing Tokyo – Abu Dhabi 17:20 (9 Mar) 00:50 Arriving Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi 19:20 5:50 Arriving Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi 19:50 6:20 Arriving Manchester – Abu Dhabi 19:55 7:00 Arriving Zurich – Abu Dhabi 21:20 (9 Mar) 7:30 Arriving Rome Fiumicino – Abu Dhabi 21:25 (9 Mar) 7:10 Arriving Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi 21:30 (9 Mar) 8:00 Arriving London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi 20:40 (9 Mar) 8:30 Arriving Bengaluru – Abu Dhabi 3:10 5:55 Arriving Seoul Incheon – Abu Dhabi 7:00 12:35 Arriving Ahmedabad – Abu Dhabi 3:55 5:45 Arriving Toronto – Abu Dhabi 18:25 (9 Mar) 16:25 Arriving Hyderabad – Abu Dhabi 4:05 6:30 Arriving New York JFK – Abu Dhabi 18:35 (9 Mar) 16:15 Arriving Delhi – Abu Dhabi 4:20 6:50 Arriving Mumbai – Abu Dhabi 4:55 6:40 Arriving Kuala Lumpur – Abu Dhabi 8:40 11:55 Arriving Moscow Sheremetyevo – Abu Dhabi 4:15 13:00 Arriving Bangkok – Abu Dhabi 8:25 12:15 Arriving Phuket – Abu Dhabi 8:35 12:05 Arriving Colombo – Abu Dhabi 8:35 11:45 Arriving Malé – Abu Dhabi 9:00 12:25 Arriving Brussels – Abu Dhabi 9:55 19:25 Arriving Jeddah – Abu Dhabi 12:30 16:45 Arriving Riyadh – Abu Dhabi 13:10 16:35 Arriving

The carrier stressed that flight timings may still change depending on airspace conditions, urging travellers to stay updated before leaving for the airport.

Passengers with tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, for travel scheduled until March 21, 2026, are eligible for free rebooking, with the option to travel on new dates up to May 15, 2026. Those who prefer not to travel can also request refunds online or through their travel agents.

For March 10, Etihad plans to operate departures from Abu Dhabi to destinations including Jeddah, Toronto, Cairo, New York, Riyadh, Malé, Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi, Colombo, London Heathrow, Moscow Sheremetyevo, Milan Malpensa, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, Zurich, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Seoul, Beijing, and Manila.

The airline also confirmed inbound flights arriving in Abu Dhabi from cities such as Tokyo, Paris, Manchester, Zurich, Rome, London, Bengaluru, Seoul, Ahmedabad, Toronto, Hyderabad, New York, Delhi, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Moscow, Bangkok, Phuket, Colombo, Malé, Brussels, Jeddah, and Riyadh.

flydubai

flydubai confirmed that flights to and from Dubai have restarted. The airline advised passengers not to travel without confirmed bookings and to check their flight status frequently. Customers who booked flights between February 28 and March 31 can change their travel dates within 30 days of the original booking without paying additional fees. However, connecting passengers will only be accepted if their onward flights are operating.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia has also resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE. Passengers whose flights were cancelled may rebook their tickets if they have not already used refund or modification options. The airline said confirmed travellers will receive updates via email or SMS, and urged passengers to avoid visiting the airport unless they hold a confirmed reservation.

All UAE airlines reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority. Travellers are encouraged to ensure their contact details are up to date, monitor official airline websites regularly, and verify their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid unnecessary delays or disruptions.