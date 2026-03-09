Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, Air Arabia and other UAE Flight Update – 9 March 2026

DUBAI – Air travel in Gulf remains disrupted but airlines are restoring limited flight operations despite ongoing regional airspace restrictions. However, travellers are being strongly warned not to head to the airport unless they have a confirmed ticket or receive direct communication from their airline, as flight schedules remain subject to last-minute safety checks and operational approvals.
Emirates Flights Update
Dubai based airline starred operating limited schedule after partial reopening of regional airspace.
Flights List
|From
|To
|Departure Airport
|Destination Airport
|Flight Number
|Dubai
|Melbourne
|DXB
|MEL
|EK 406
|Dubai
|Perth
|DXB
|PER
|EK 420
|Dubai
|Sydney
|DXB
|SYD
|EK 412
|Dubai
|Sydney
|DXB
|SYD
|EK 414
|Dubai
|Vienna
|DXB
|VIE
|EK 127
|Dubai
|Dhaka
|DXB
|DAC
|EK 582
|Dubai
|Brussels
|DXB
|BRU
|EK 181
|Dubai
|Rio de Janeiro
|DXB
|GIG
|EK 247
|Dubai
|São Paulo
|DXB
|GRU
|EK 261
|Dubai
|Toronto
|DXB
|YYZ
|EK 241
|Dubai
|Beijing
|DXB
|PEK
|EK 306
|Dubai
|Guangzhou
|DXB
|CAN
|EK 362
|Dubai
|Hangzhou
|DXB
|HGH
|EK 310
|Dubai
|Shanghai
|DXB
|PVG
|EK 304
|Dubai
|Shenzhen
|DXB
|SZX
|EK 328
|Dubai
|Larnaca
|DXB
|LCA
|EK 109
|Dubai
|Prague
|DXB
|PRG
|EK 139
|Dubai
|Copenhagen
|DXB
|CPH
|EK 151
|Dubai
|Cairo
|DXB
|CAI
|EK 923
|Dubai
|Cairo
|DXB
|CAI
|EK 927
|Dubai
|Addis Ababa
|DXB
|ADD
|EK 723
|Dubai
|Nice
|DXB
|NCE
|EK 077
|Dubai
|Paris
|DXB
|CDG
|EK 071
|Dubai
|Paris
|DXB
|CDG
|EK 073
|Dubai
|Paris
|DXB
|CDG
|EK 075
|Dubai
|Düsseldorf
|DXB
|DUS
|EK 055
|Dubai
|Frankfurt
|DXB
|FRA
|EK 043
|Dubai
|Frankfurt
|DXB
|FRA
|EK 045
|Dubai
|Frankfurt
|DXB
|FRA
|EK 047
|Dubai
|Hamburg
|DXB
|HAM
|EK 059
|Dubai
|Munich
|DXB
|MUC
|EK 051
|Dubai
|Accra
|DXB
|ACC
|EK 787
|Dubai
|Athens
|DXB
|ATH
|EK 209
|Dubai
|Conakry
|DXB
|CKY
|EK 795
|Dubai
|Conakry
|DXB
|CKY
|EK 797
|Dubai
|Hong Kong
|DXB
|HKG
|EK 380
|Dubai
|Budapest
|DXB
|BUD
|EK 111
|Dubai
|Ahmedabad
|DXB
|AMD
|EK 538
|Dubai
|Ahmedabad
|DXB
|AMD
|EK 540
|Dubai
|Bengaluru
|DXB
|BLR
|EK 564
|Dubai
|Bengaluru
|DXB
|BLR
|EK 566
|Dubai
|Bengaluru
|DXB
|BLR
|EK 568
|Dubai
|Chennai
|DXB
|MAA
|EK 542
|Dubai
|Chennai
|DXB
|MAA
|EK 544
|Dubai
|Chennai
|DXB
|MAA
|EK 546
|Dubai
|Delhi
|DXB
|DEL
|EK 510
|Dubai
|Delhi
|DXB
|DEL
|EK 512
|Dubai
|Delhi
|DXB
|DEL
|EK 514
|Dubai
|Delhi
|DXB
|DEL
|EK 516
Etihad Flight Operations
Etihad Airways has issued an updated schedule for March 10, 2026, confirming that a restricted number of flights will operate from Abu Dhabi to key global destinations. The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated on available services, while new tickets can be purchased through its official website.
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|Direction
|Abu Dhabi – Jeddah
|8:05
|10:55
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Toronto
|8:15
|15:45
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Cairo
|8:35
|11:55
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – New York JFK
|8:50
|16:10
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Riyadh
|9:00
|10:45
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Malé
|9:55
|15:15
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Bangkok
|10:05
|19:20
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Phuket
|10:15
|19:30
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Hanoi
|10:25
|19:30
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Colombo
|10:35
|16:35
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow
|13:50
|18:50
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Moscow Sheremetyevo
|14:00
|21:00
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Milan Malpensa
|14:10
|19:00
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG
|14:20
|19:50
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Frankfurt
|14:30
|19:30
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Zurich
|14:40
|19:50
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Bengaluru
|18:00
|23:25
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Mumbai
|18:10
|22:50
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Hyderabad
|18:20
|23:20
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Ahmedabad
|18:30
|22:45
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Seoul
|23:00
|12:25 (11 Mar)
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Beijing
|23:10
|10:35 (11 Mar)
|Departing
|Abu Dhabi – Manila
|23:20
|11:45 (11 Mar)
|Departing
|Tokyo – Abu Dhabi
|17:20 (9 Mar)
|00:50
|Arriving
|Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi
|19:20
|5:50
|Arriving
|Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi
|19:50
|6:20
|Arriving
|Manchester – Abu Dhabi
|19:55
|7:00
|Arriving
|Zurich – Abu Dhabi
|21:20 (9 Mar)
|7:30
|Arriving
|Rome Fiumicino – Abu Dhabi
|21:25 (9 Mar)
|7:10
|Arriving
|Paris CDG – Abu Dhabi
|21:30 (9 Mar)
|8:00
|Arriving
|London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi
|20:40 (9 Mar)
|8:30
|Arriving
|Bengaluru – Abu Dhabi
|3:10
|5:55
|Arriving
|Seoul Incheon – Abu Dhabi
|7:00
|12:35
|Arriving
|Ahmedabad – Abu Dhabi
|3:55
|5:45
|Arriving
|Toronto – Abu Dhabi
|18:25 (9 Mar)
|16:25
|Arriving
|Hyderabad – Abu Dhabi
|4:05
|6:30
|Arriving
|New York JFK – Abu Dhabi
|18:35 (9 Mar)
|16:15
|Arriving
|Delhi – Abu Dhabi
|4:20
|6:50
|Arriving
|Mumbai – Abu Dhabi
|4:55
|6:40
|Arriving
|Kuala Lumpur – Abu Dhabi
|8:40
|11:55
|Arriving
|Moscow Sheremetyevo – Abu Dhabi
|4:15
|13:00
|Arriving
|Bangkok – Abu Dhabi
|8:25
|12:15
|Arriving
|Phuket – Abu Dhabi
|8:35
|12:05
|Arriving
|Colombo – Abu Dhabi
|8:35
|11:45
|Arriving
|Malé – Abu Dhabi
|9:00
|12:25
|Arriving
|Brussels – Abu Dhabi
|9:55
|19:25
|Arriving
|Jeddah – Abu Dhabi
|12:30
|16:45
|Arriving
|Riyadh – Abu Dhabi
|13:10
|16:35
|Arriving
The carrier stressed that flight timings may still change depending on airspace conditions, urging travellers to stay updated before leaving for the airport.
Passengers with tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, for travel scheduled until March 21, 2026, are eligible for free rebooking, with the option to travel on new dates up to May 15, 2026. Those who prefer not to travel can also request refunds online or through their travel agents.
For March 10, Etihad plans to operate departures from Abu Dhabi to destinations including Jeddah, Toronto, Cairo, New York, Riyadh, Malé, Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi, Colombo, London Heathrow, Moscow Sheremetyevo, Milan Malpensa, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, Zurich, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Seoul, Beijing, and Manila.
The airline also confirmed inbound flights arriving in Abu Dhabi from cities such as Tokyo, Paris, Manchester, Zurich, Rome, London, Bengaluru, Seoul, Ahmedabad, Toronto, Hyderabad, New York, Delhi, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Moscow, Bangkok, Phuket, Colombo, Malé, Brussels, Jeddah, and Riyadh.
flydubai
flydubai confirmed that flights to and from Dubai have restarted. The airline advised passengers not to travel without confirmed bookings and to check their flight status frequently. Customers who booked flights between February 28 and March 31 can change their travel dates within 30 days of the original booking without paying additional fees. However, connecting passengers will only be accepted if their onward flights are operating.
Meanwhile, Air Arabia has also resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE. Passengers whose flights were cancelled may rebook their tickets if they have not already used refund or modification options. The airline said confirmed travellers will receive updates via email or SMS, and urged passengers to avoid visiting the airport unless they hold a confirmed reservation.
All UAE airlines reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority. Travellers are encouraged to ensure their contact details are up to date, monitor official airline websites regularly, and verify their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid unnecessary delays or disruptions.
