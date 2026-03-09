Explosion in Riyadh as Missile Projectile kills two near major Saudi Air Base

RIYADH – A mysterious military projectile crashed into a residential building in the southern part of Saudi Arabia’s capital, killing two people and injuring more than 12 others, authorities confirmed.

Reports in international media said, the devastating strike occurred in Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, a district south of Riyadh that hosts a major central air base. Saudi Civil Defense officials revealed that the projectile, believed to be military in nature, hit residential structure with deadly force. The victims who lost their lives were foreign nationals from India and Bangladesh.

The incident comes as Iran continues launching missiles and drones toward Gulf countries, dramatically raising fears that the widening Israel–Iran conflict could engulf more of the Middle East. However, Saudi officials have not yet confirmed whether the projectile that hit the building was directly fired by Iran.

Al-Kharj is considered a strategic military zone and has reportedly been targeted several times in attacks over the past week as the regional conflict intensifies.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses successfully intercepted a drone heading toward the vital Shaybah oil field, preventing what could have been a catastrophic strike on one of the kingdom’s major energy facilities.

Kingdom issued a strong warning to Iran for the first time since the latest crisis erupted after Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iranian targets. Saudi officials stated bluntly that any attempt to target the kingdom’s energy infrastructure will not be tolerated.

Despite the alarming developments, Riyadh says it still hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the escalating confrontation between Iran and the United States, even as explosions, drones, and missiles threaten to pull the wider Gulf region deeper into conflict.