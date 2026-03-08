Iran not developing long-range missiles, says FM Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the range of Iran’s missiles is limited to 2,000 kilometers and that the country is not developing long-range missiles.

He stated that Iran has deliberately kept the missile range restricted so that no country feels threatened, adding that there are no plans to extend the range. According to him, there is no evidence or intelligence suggesting that Iranian missiles can reach the United States.

Speaking about the selection of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Araghchi said the new leader will be chosen by the Assembly of Experts. He emphasized that the appointment of the Supreme Leader is an internal matter of Iran. He added that the president, cabinet and parliament are continuing to function normally, and the decision regarding the new Supreme Leader rests solely with the people of Iran.

Araghchi said Iran will not accept any external pressure regarding its leadership. He also alleged that civilians are being targeted in ongoing attacks, including students, while hospitals and civilian facilities have also come under attack.

He further said desalination plants and oil refineries have been targeted, resulting in civilian casualties at several locations.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the international community to take notice of the situation, saying that civilian areas and infrastructure are being destroyed.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to extinguish fires that erupted in oil storage tanks in Iran, while thick clouds of smoke have been seen over Tehran following aerial strikes.