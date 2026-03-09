Will Punjab students get 10 litres of petrol at discounted price?

LAHORE – Former Punjab transport minister Ibrahim Murad has proposed introducing a fuel card system to provide immediate and effective relief to students amid rising petrol prices.

Allocating a monthly quota of 10 liters of subsidized petrol per student could significantly reduce their financial burden, he said.

Murad estimated that implementing such a program would cost approximately Rs10 billion per month, but it could benefit a large number of students across the province.

Punjab has nearly 17 million registered motorcycles, and a limited three-month fuel card initiative could provide meaningful relief to students during periods of soaring fuel costs.

The former minister highlighted that the move would be especially helpful in reducing economic pressure on students while addressing the challenges posed by rising fuel prices.

The federal government announced a massive Rs55 per litre increase in petrol and high-speed diesel prices, sending fuel costs soaring to Rs321.17 per litre for petrol (up from Rs266.17) and Rs335.86 per litre for diesel. The price surge, effective midnight Saturday, marks a staggering 17% jump for consumers nationwide.