How to avail free balance of Rs250 – Check step-by-step guide

A telecom company has launched a new incentive for its users, offering a free Rs 250 balance when they subscribe to any monthly package.

This limited-time promotion allows Ufone customers to enjoy extra value alongside their usual call minutes, SMS, and data benefits.

To claim the bonus, users need to subscribe to a monthly bundle via Ufone’s menu:

1. Dial *326# from your Ufone number.

2. Choose a monthly package from the displayed options.

3. Complete the subscription process.

4. A confirmation message will appear, and the Rs 250 bonus balance will be automatically added to the account.

The bonus balance can be used for standard mobile services but comes with a few restrictions: it cannot be used for international calls, roaming, or shared with other users.

To check the balance, subscribers can simply dial *707#, and their remaining amount will be displayed on the screen.

This initiative is designed to encourage more customers to activate Ufone’s monthly bundles while providing extra perks for their mobile usage.