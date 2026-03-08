Who will Rule Iran Next? Clerical Elite Nears Decision After Khamenei Killing

TEHRAN – Iran’s powerful clerical establishment appears to be moving toward decision on country’s next supreme leader after assassination of Ali Khamenei, but reports suggest process remains tense and politically charged.

Senior cleric Mohammad Mirbagheri said that a majority of clerics have largely rallied around prospective successor Mojtaba Khamenei. However, he acknowledged that “some obstacles” still stand in the way of finalising the appointment.

Assembly of Experts, a senior member clerical body responsible for selecting the country’s supreme leader is close to pick new supreme leader after Khamenei was killed in US–Israeli strikes on Iran. The veteran leader had ruled since 1989 and held ultimate authority over Iran’s military, judiciary and strategic foreign policy.

His death marks one of most dramatic turning points in history of the Islamic Republic. For nearly four decades, Khamenei shaped Iran into a key power in Middle Eastern geopolitics, frequently clashing with the United States and its regional allies.

Mojtaba Khamenei

While no official successor has been announced, several figures are reportedly under consideration. Among the most talked-about candidates is Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son.

Mojtaba long wielded quiet influence behind scenes and maintains strong ties with Tehran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Those connections elevated his profile in the succession race.

Yet his potential rise to power has ignited fierce debate inside Iran. Critics argue that elevating the son of the former leader would resemble dynastic succession, something Iranian Revolution explicitly rejected when it overthrew Iran’s monarchy and established a clerically guided republic.

Adding to controversy, opposition-linked media claim that at least 14 members of Assembly of Experts boycotted an earlier meeting, protesting what they described as undue pressure on the selection process.

Under Iran’s constitution, Assembly of Experts must appoint new supreme leader within three months of position becoming vacant. With regional tensions high and uncertainty spreading at home, some senior clerics are pushing for a rapid decision to stabilise the country’s leadership.

Despite signs that many clerics may already favour a particular candidate, Iranian state authorities have yet to confirm any final choice. Until an official announcement is made, multiple contenders remain under consideration as Iran navigates one of the most consequential leadership transitions in its modern history.