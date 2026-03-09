Fatima Fertiliser Launches “Sarsabz Tabeer: Seeds of Change” Campaign on International Women’s Day to Celebrate Women in Agriculture

LAHORE – In celebration of International Women’s Day, Fatima Fertiliser Company Limited has launched its “Sarsabz Tabeer: Seeds of Change” DVC, paying tribute to the extraordinary women who are shaping the future of agriculture in Pakistan.

The campaign recognises the resilience, strength, and unwavering dedication of women working across the agricultural value chain; women whose contributions have long nourished communities and sustained the land despite social and economic challenges. Through powerful storytelling, “Seeds of Change” highlights the often-unseen role of rural women as farmers, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and agents of change driving agricultural progress.

At the heart of this initiative is Fatima Fertiliser’s flagship women empowerment programme, Sarsabz Tabeer, launched in 2022 to integrate rural women’s voices into Pakistan’s agricultural narrative. Built on four foundational pillars—education, financial aid, skill development, and health—the programme equips women with practical tools for financial independence and long-term resilience.

Through structured training sessions conducted by USAID-certified experts, more than 3,500 women across Pakistan have received food processing training to transform surplus farm produce into value-added, marketable products, reducing post-harvest losses and creating new income streams. The programme also provides interest-free loans to rural women entrepreneurs in collaboration with Akhuwat, enabling many to launch small-scale businesses that supply products to hotels and restaurants or operate their own small retail outlets.

Additionally, the programme organises healthcare camps in collaboration with Mukhtar A. Sheikh Hospital and the Punjab Government, offering free medical consultations and medicines to female farmers, their children, and their families. Such initiatives highlight how private-sector participation, when aligned with community needs, can contribute meaningfully to a more inclusive agricultural ecosystem.

Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing & Sales at Fatima Fertiliser, said, “Women have always been the backbone of Pakistan’s agricultural economy, yet their contributions often remain unrecognised. Through the ‘Seeds of Change’ campaign and our Sarsabz Tabeer initiative, we aim to celebrate their resilience while creating meaningful opportunities that enable rural women to achieve financial independence and play a stronger role in shaping the future of agriculture. Empowering women is not only a social responsibility, but it is essential for sustainable agricultural growth and national prosperity.”

By highlighting real stories of empowerment, the “Seeds of Change” campaign reinforces Fatima Fertiliser’s commitment to inclusive agricultural development and female empowerment. The company continues to set a strong example for corporate Pakistan by fostering a culture that recognises, values, and amplifies the indispensable role of women in strengthening the country’s agricultural ecosystem.