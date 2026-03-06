Pakistan partially resumes flight operation on Gulf routes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has partially resumed flight operation on some Gulf routes as they have been disrupted in previous days due to worsening security conditions in the Middle East, with several flights canceled.

Partial services have resumed on some routes: flights to Saudi Arabia are fully operational, while flights to Dubai are running on a limited schedule.

Fly Nas is preparing flights to Riyadh, and Fly Jinnah is ready for Jeddah departures.

Reports said check-in has started for Saudi Airlines flights to Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as for Air Sial flights to Jeddah.

However, flights to Dubai by Air Blue and to Abu Dhabi by Air Sial have been canceled. Gulf Air’s flight to Dammam remains on schedule, while Qatar Airways to Doha and Salam Air to Muscat have been canceled.

Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi and Air Sial to Dubai have also been canceled.

Check-in has begun for Pakistan International Airlines flights to Dubai and Sharjah, as well as for Fly Dubai’s Dubai flight FZ 979.