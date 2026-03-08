Lahore Flights Update: Over dozen flights to UAE, Qatar and Bahrain canceled

KARACHI – Passengers at Lahore Airport faced major disruption as flights to several Middle Eastern and Asian destinations were canceled for 9th consecutive day, leaving many travelers stranded in Pakistan.

Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, and Guangzhou were called off by multiple airlines, adding to growing list of cancellations after 26 domestic and international flights were already canceled a day earlier. As confusion spread among passengers waiting for updates, airport authorities urged travelers to check their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport to avoid further inconvenience.

Among the canceled flights were Airblue flight PA-430 and Etihad Airways flight EY-285 scheduled to depart from Lahore to Abu Dhabi. The disruption also affected incoming passengers, as Etihad Airways flight EY-284 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore was canceled.

Lahore Flights Update

Airline Flights Route Status Airblue PA-430 Lahore → Abu Dhabi Canceled Etihad Airways EY-285 Lahore → Abu Dhabi Canceled Etihad Airways EY-284 Abu Dhabi → Lahore Canceled Airblue PA-410 Lahore → Dubai Canceled Qatar Airways QR-621 Lahore → Doha Canceled Qatar Airways QR-620 Doha → Lahore Canceled Gulf Air GF-767 Lahore → Bahrain Canceled Gulf Air GF-766 Bahrain → Lahore Canceled China Southern CZ-6038 Lahore → Guangzhou Canceled China Southern CZ-6037 Guangzhou → Lahore Canceled AirSial PF-796 Lahore → Abu Dhabi Canceled AirSial PF-797 Abu Dhabi → Lahore Canceled Emirates EK-625 Lahore → Dubai Canceled Kuwait Airways KU-202 Lahore → Kuwait Canceled Airblue PA-412 Lahore → Sharjah Canceled

Airblue flight PA-410 from Lahore to Dubai was also canceled, while Qatar Airways flights QR-621 (Lahore to Doha) and QR-620 (Doha to Lahore) were grounded as well, leaving many travelers stuck in both cities.

Flights to Bahrain were similarly impacted. Gulf Air flight GF-767 from Lahore to Bahrain and GF-766 from Bahrain to Lahore were both canceled, adding to the growing list of disrupted routes.

The cancellations extended even further east. China Southern flight CZ-6038 from Lahore to Guangzhou and the return CZ-6037 from Guangzhou to Lahore were also called off.

