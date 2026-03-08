Bike stolen From Landhi Police Station in Karachi under CCTV Surveillance

KARACHI – A shocking incident was reported from Karachi’s Landhi area where a citizen’s motorcycle was stolen from inside a police station, and it raised eyebrows. The theft reportedly took place despite the presence of CCTV cameras installed within the station premises, raising serious concerns about security and accountability.

The affected citizen shared his ordeal in a video statement, saying that he had been called to the police station by the complaint cell in-charge in connection with financial dispute. Upon arriving at the station, he recorded his statement before Sub-Inspector Nadeem while the complaint cell in-charge was also present.

As he stepped outside the police station around two hours later and to his surprise that his motorcycle had vanished from the station’s premises. Shocked by the incident, he immediately contacted the Madadgar 15 helpline to report the theft.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation into incident has been initiated and assured that a formal case will be registered following the citizen’s complaint.

The incident drawn even more attention because it is not the first time such an event has occurred. Earlier, another motorcycle was reportedly stolen from inside Karachi’s Korangi police station. In that case, the victim said he had arrived at the station with a relative around 10:30 pm for an investigation. After finishing the meeting and returning to the station’s parking area, he was stunned to find that his motorcycle had disappeared.

Korangi police had filed a complaint and claimed that CCTV footage would be used to identify the suspect. However, sources later revealed that the CCTV cameras at the Korangi police station had been out of order for several months, raising further questions about security arrangements at police facilities.