Over Rs20 million stolen from police station in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – A huge cash amount of over Rs20 million was stolen from treasury of a police station in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.
DIG South Sharjil Kharl has formed a teamer under the supervision of SSP South to investigate the theft incident at Artillery Maidan Police Station. The probe team has been directed to submit its report in seven days.
Reports said that the stolen amount of Rs20.07 million had been lying in the treasury for four months as a case property.
The amount had been recovered by police from suspects arrested after a robbery at a jewellery shop in Karachi.
The DIG said that a case will be registered against four police officials, who were responsible for the security of the cash amount.
He said that head moharrar Abdullah, investigation officer Mahmood and two police guards deployed at treasury will be booked in the case.
Two cops martyred after hand grenade accidentally ... 12:39 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – Two policemen lost their lives and two others were injured after a hand grenade accidently exploded ...
- Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed Punjab's home advisor07:20 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Over Rs20 million stolen from police station in Karachi07:02 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs16 billion money laundering case06:16 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Biden warns Saudi Arabia of ‘consequence’ after OPEC announces to ...06:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
- Hania Aamir and Hira Khan win hearts with new video05:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- 'Taqdeer': Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan trolled for age gap04:51 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022