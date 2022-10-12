Over Rs20 million stolen from police station in Karachi

KARACHI – A huge cash amount of over Rs20 million was stolen from treasury of a police station in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

DIG South Sharjil Kharl has formed a teamer under the supervision of SSP South to investigate the theft incident at Artillery Maidan Police Station. The probe team has been directed to submit its report in seven days.

Reports said that the stolen amount of Rs20.07 million had been lying in the treasury for four months as a case property.

The amount had been recovered by police from suspects arrested after a robbery at a jewellery shop in Karachi.

The DIG said that a case will be registered against four police officials, who were responsible for the security of the cash amount.

He said that head moharrar Abdullah, investigation officer Mahmood and two police guards deployed at treasury will be booked in the case.