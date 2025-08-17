India faces Diplomatic Snub as US delays trade talks amid tensions

NEW DELHI – US trade delegation trip to New Delhi has been abruptly cancelled, delaying key negotiations on a bilateral trade deal.

Amid twist in global trade and diplomacy, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, is set to visit India next week to hold high-stakes talks on their shared Himalayan border and the potential resumption of trade after a five-year halt.

Wang Yi will meet India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who recently visited Beijing, signaling a renewed push by the two Asian economic giants to mend ties after years of tensions.

Trade across the high-altitude border, once modest but symbolically significant, has been suspended since a deadly 2020 clash between border troops. Restarting it would mark a major thaw in relations between the two powers.

Officials have also hinted at efforts to revive direct flights and tourist visas, underlining a broader attempt to rebuild trust and strengthen economic and diplomatic relations in the region.

As China and India cautiously navigate a path toward cooperation, the world watches closely.