Man electrocuted while trying to save precious pet parrot

In the Indian city of Bangalore, a 32-year-old businessman died from electrocution while trying to save his valuable pet parrot.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Giri Nagar area of Bangalore, and the parrot’s owner has been identified as Arun Kumar.

Police stated that Arun Kumar’s pet macaw parrot, valued at approximately 250,000 Indian rupees, had flown out of the house on Friday morning and perched on a nearby electric pole.

To retrieve the parrot, Arun Kumar climbed the compound wall holding an iron pipe. During this, the pipe accidentally touched a high-voltage wire, causing him to receive a severe electric shock and fall from the wall.

A senior police officer said, “He was trying to save the parrot when the iron pipe suddenly made contact with the high-voltage line.”

Arun was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.