Rajab Butt’s YouTube, Instagram Accounts deactivated amid family dispute

ISLAMABAD – Famous YouTuber Rajab Butt has temporarily deactivated his social media accounts, including his YouTube channel, TikTok account, and Instagram profile, sparking speculation among fans and the online community.

The development follows Raja Butt’s recent social media posts defending his mother and sister in a family dispute. He claimed that his wife, Eman, did not want their son, Kiwan Sultan Butt, to appear in his vlogs. Raja Butt shared screenshots of conversations with Eman’s brother, which reportedly led some podcast hosts to leak voice recordings of Eman and her relative, Maajee.

Rumors quickly spread on social media that Raja Butt’s accounts had been deleted. However, his close friend Nadeem Naniwala clarified in a video that Raja Butt had voluntarily deactivated his accounts and is expected to return to social media soon.

Butt has not issued an official statement regarding matter, leaving fans and followers to speculate about the situation. Many supporters have taken to social media to express their opinions, with hashtags trending as they await his return.

Fans hope the family dispute resolves peacefully and that Rajab Butt resumes creating content for his YouTube channel, where he has amassed significant following over the years.