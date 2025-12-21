Relief for Rajab Butt in case related to disrespecting Namaz

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for YouTuber Rajab Butt who returned to Pakistan after securing bail in case related to viral Namaz video, which triggered outrage.

A sessions court granted interim bail to social media star, who faced allegations of hurting religious sentiments after a viral video sparked outrage. The case was filed in January by lawyer Riaz Ali Solangi at Hyderi Market police station under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, which penalizes deliberate acts intended to offend the religious feelings of any group.

As per FIR, the complainant claimed that in December 2024, he came across a viral video in which Rajab Butt was allegedly disrespecting Muslim prayer (Namaz) by performing it while music played in the background. This, he said, hurt and angered him deeply.

The case was registered after sessions court approved complainant’s Section 22-A application, directing the Hyderi Market SHO to lodge a case against the YouTuber.

Later, Rajab Butt appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central) to request pre-arrest bail. The court granted him interim bail against Rs1Lac surety bond, adjourning next hearing for December 29 to decide on confirmation.

Rajab Butt’s lawyer argued that individuals cannot initiate cases on such sensitive religious matters independently. He pointed out that, under Section 295-A, such complaints fall under the jurisdiction of provincial or federal authorities, as outlined in Section 196 of the CrPC.

After viral controversy, Butt shared apology clip where he interacted with scholars and showed deep regret and clarified that his actions were unintentional and that he sincerely apologized to anyone whose religious feelings were hurt.