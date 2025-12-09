Rajab Butt sent back to Pakistan as UK cancels Visa over Hidden Legal Cases

ISLAMABAD – British government deported Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt, sending him back to Pakistan amid growing controversy. Sources reveal that Butt was on morning flight today, marking sudden end of his stay in the UK.

According to officials, the deportation came after it was discovered that Butt had failed to disclose ongoing legal cases against him during his visa application. Immigration authorities described the act of hiding such crucial information as a serious violation of visa rules, leaving them with no choice but to cancel his visa.

The incident set social media ablaze, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the dramatic turn of events. Many are questioning the circumstances behind the visa denial, while others are calling for stricter scrutiny of influencers abroad.

Rajab Butt’s sudden deportation raises questions about the responsibilities of social media stars and the consequences of not being transparent with immigration authorities. Stay tuned as this story continues to develop.