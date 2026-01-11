New Train Timings from Lahore to Karachi amid dense fog

LAHORE – Commuters are facing severe travel chaos as dense fog wreaks havoc on train schedules in Lahore, Karachi and other parts of Pakistan. Passengers traveling from Lahore to Karachi and other major cities are advised to check timings carefully, as multiple trains are running hours behind schedule.

Karakoram Express to Karachi, originally leaving Lahore at 3 PM, will now depart at 6 PM, leaving travelers anxiously waiting on platforms.

Train Original Departure New Departure Route Karakoram Express 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Lahore → Karachi Karachi Express 6:00 PM 12:45 AM Lahore → Karachi Millat Express 5:50 PM 12:00 AM Faisalabad → Karachi Mianwali Express 9:10 PM 11:45 PM To Mianwali

Karachi Express, set for 6 PM departure, is now delayed until 12:45 AM, forcing passengers to rethink evening plans.

Millat Express from Faisalabad to Karachi, expected at 5:50 PM, will now start its journey midnight, causing long waits for travelers.

Even Mianwali Express, heading to Mianwali, will leave at 11:45 PM instead of 9:10 PM, adding to commuter frustration.

Railway authorities have warned of further disruptions if fog persists, urging passengers to plan ahead and remain patient. Dense fog is expected to continue, potentially impacting additional routes in the coming hours.

Thick fog and freezing temperatures on Sunday caused major disruptions in Punjab, affecting both air and road travel. At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, several international flights were delayed, and one PIA flight to Abu Dhabi was cancelled due to poor visibility.

Authorities closed multiple motorway sections, including the M2, M3, M4, M5, and M11, as fog reduced visibility on major routes. National highways around Lahore, Pattoki, Okara, and Sahiwal also faced traffic slowdowns.

Motorway Police urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and recommended planning journeys during daylight hours for safety.