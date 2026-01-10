Motorway Travel Update amid fog – 10 January 2026

LAHORE — Heavy fog across multiple regions forced the closure of key national highways and motorways, causing major disruption to both public and commercial transport.

According to the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP), the current status of major routes is as follows:

M-1: Sawabi to Peshawar — closed

M-2: Thokar Niaz Baig to Chakri — closed

M-3: Faisalabad to Samundari — closed

M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad; Sher Shah to Shamo Kot — closed

M-5: Sher Shah to Rohri — closed

M-11: Lahore to Sumbariyal — closed

M-14: Thatta Klaran to Isa Khel — closed

NHMP has advised travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys and use alternative routes where possible. Motorists are also urged to follow NHMP updates on Twitter @NHMPofficial or contact the toll-free helpline at 130 before starting their trips.

The dense fog has not only halted road traffic but has also affected ferry services in neighboring Bangladesh, highlighting the severity of the weather conditions across the region.

Authorities warned that travelers should exercise extreme caution, maintain safe speeds, and use fog lights when driving. Officials stressed that road users must remain vigilant to prevent accidents in these low-visibility conditions.

Citizens have reported severe delays, especially along commercial routes, as trucks, buses, and private vehicles remain stranded or are forced to take detours. The situation is expected to persist until visibility improves in the coming days.