Pakistan weather update: NDMA issues alert for fog over next 3 days

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning regarding severe fog* expected over the next three days in several areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad.

According to the NDMA, cities including Lahore, Jhang, Multan, Khanewal, Mian Channu, and Sahiwal are expected to experience dense fog, significantly reducing visibility.

The authority also stated that areas such as Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Vehari, and Okara are likely to face similar conditions. Additionally, the upper Sindh region, especially Sukkur and surrounding areas, could experience disruptions in traffic flow due to fog.

In the federal capital of Islamabad, the NDMA has forecasted dense fog during the night and early morning hours.

The NDMA has cautioned that reduced visibility could lead to an increased risk of traffic accidents, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. Drivers are advised to reduce their speed, use fog lights, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

The authority is also ensuring that relevant departments are provided with timely information to effectively handle any emergency situations. It has called on the public to follow the latest weather and traffic advisories, while prioritizing safety and precautionary measures during this period of heavy fog.