Rajab Butt, Nadeem Naniwala secure protection bail ahead of Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD – Social media stars Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala are facing cybercrime-related cases, and the duo has now knocked on the Islamabad High Court’s door to secure bail.

Islamabad High Court granted protective bail to two of Pakistan’s most controversial online stars, YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikTok sensation Nadeem Naniwala, just hours before their highly anticipated arrival in Pakistan’s capital.

Justice Raja Inam Amin delivered surprising order, declaring that no authority can detain two when they step off the plane on Wednesday. Instead, both influencers have been commanded to appear before the court the very next day.

The pair is currently entangled in multiple criminal investigations, including major cybercrime allegations filed in different cities. Their legal troubles have only intensified in recent months.

Back in September, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) launched serious criminal case accusing Butt of aggressively promoting illegal online gambling platforms, including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game, allegedly tricking users into losing “their hard-earned money” with no payout in return. Several of Butt’s online videos have reportedly been submitted as evidence.

This is not Butt’s first clash with the law, as he was booked under blasphemy laws and PECA in March over the provocative name of his perfume “295.” And in yet another shocking incident last December, authorities arrested him for allegedly possessing illegal weapons and even a lion cub at his residence.