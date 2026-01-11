Who will captain Sialkot – PSL new team?

The franchise owner has given important hints about the captain and possible squad of the new team from Sialkot joining the current season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This year, the PSL has added two new teams: one representing Hyderabad and the other Sialkot, generating high interest among cricket fans.

Sialkot team owner Hamza Majeed said that the captain and final squad will be decided after the player bidding scheduled for January 30. However, the team’s overall strategy is already clear.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he added that the player drafting process will be completed by the end of this month. Hamza Majeed mentioned that including Babar Azam in the team is a desire shared by everyone. He noted that six to seven Australian cricketers have registered for the draft, and the expectation is that three to four of them may join the Sialkot squad.

The franchise owner stated that the team’s priority is to include current Pakistani playing XI members to build a strong and balanced squad. He emphasized that the Sialkot franchise will focus on promoting local talent and providing them with a big platform, with young Sialkot players being included in the squad based on performance.

Regarding captaincy, Hamza Majeed confirmed that the Sialkot team’s captain will be Pakistani, while the coaching staff will be selected on merit. He added that if qualified local coaches are not available, the franchise will consider hiring foreign coaches as well.