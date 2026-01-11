Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

LAHORE – Pakistan is also ready to host Bangladesh’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup.

According to reports, due to a shortage of available grounds in Sri Lanka, all Pakistani stadiums are available to host these matches. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already refused to play in India citing security concerns. The final decision on where Bangladesh’s matches will be held now rests with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has conveyed to the ICC through two separate letters that its matches should be shifted to Sri Lanka, making it clear that the team will not travel to India under any circumstances.

India and Sri Lanka are the official co-hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup. Following Pakistan’s refusal to play in India, the ICC had already scheduled all of Pakistan’s matches in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh’s three matches have been scheduled in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

After reports of death threats against Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman by extremist elements in India, along with demands to remove him from the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly instructed Kolkata Knight Riders owner and actor Shah Rukh Khan to drop the Bangladeshi cricketer from his team. Following this, the Bangladesh Cricket Board took the stance that if India cannot provide security to a single player, it cannot ensure the safety of the entire Bangladesh team.

According to BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul, the board has sent a detailed letter to the ICC outlining its concerns and is now awaiting a response.