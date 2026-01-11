Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Online

LAHORE – Cricket fans are in for thrilling Sunday as Pakistan and Sri Lanka clash in the third and final T20I of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2026. With series hanging in the balance, all eyes will be on January 11, when the two rivals meet at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium for a high-stakes showdown.

The excitement is at its peak after the second T20I was abandoned due to rain, denying fans a result. Pakistan, however, had already stamped their authority in the opening match. Under Agha Salman’s leadership, Pakistan’s bowlers ripped through Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, restricting the hosts to just 128 runs. The chase was wrapped up in style, with Sahibzada Farhan smashing a classy half-century.

With T20 World Cup fast approaching, Men in Green will be eager to seal series and maintain their winning momentum. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be fighting for pride and redemption. After a disastrous start that saw both their batting and bowling crumble, Dasun Shanaka’s side will be desperate to bounce back, level the series, and restore confidence ahead of the global event.

For fans across the world, here’s everything you need to know about live streaming, TV telecast, match time, and global broadcast details for the blockbuster series decider.

PAK vs SL 3rd T20I Match & Toss Timings

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST / 1:30 PM GMT

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

PAK vs SL LIVE Telecast in Pakistan