Ctd Guns Down Three Terrorists In Kp Operation

KHYBER – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists during an operation in the Jamrud area of Khyber district.

According to a statement issued by the CTD, the operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence information at Naka Kalle on Shah Kas Bypass Road in Jamrud, where a formation of the banned outfit Fitna-al-Khawarij was targeted, resulting in the killing of three terrorists.

The CTD said the slain militants were active members of Fitna-al-Khawarij and were involved in attacks on security forces, murder, attempted murder, extortion, and other terrorist activities. Three Kalashnikov rifles and explosives were recovered from their possession.

The statement added that the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the Additional IG CTD commended the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams of the Counter Terrorism Department for the successful operation.

They said the brave personnel, who fight with unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism and restore peace, are a source of pride for the nation.