Umairi 7 minutes Viral Video: Woman arrested by Gujranwala police over MMS scandal

LAHORE – Gujranwala police arrested a woman involved in immoral video, which is being shared with titles of ‘Umairy Viral Video’ and ‘7 Minutes 11 Second Viral Video’, as the scandal sparked massive backlash in Pakistan.

A case has been registered against her as the leaked clip ignited a heated debate online, with reactions sharply divided the internet. Some netizens are praising the police for taking swift action, others argue that the video was a private matter between a couple, and that the real culprits, the people who resurfaced and circulated the old video after so long, should have been held accountable instead.

Critics claim that the police went after the couple, letting the actual wrongdoers escape. According to official sources, the investigation was launched following the notice of CPO Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan. Using advanced scientific methods, the Police successfully traced the woman and took her into custody.

To apprehend the accused seen in the video, special police teams were formed under the supervision of DSP Cantt.

Gujranwala CPO assured that the investigation will be conducted on merit, and that all those involved will face justice and receive punishment according to the law. This case not only stirred a nationwide debate on morality and privacy but also raised questions about accountability in the age of viral social media content.

Umairi Viral Video

Social sites including TikTok, Facebook and X were bonbarded by videos titled “Umairy Leaks,” showing intimate scenes between a woman and a younger man. Online versions of the clip differ in length, with some lasting around 7 minutes 11 seconds, and others featuring dialogues such as “Dunya Maar Doongi.”

The video, reportedly recorded by the couple themselves, shows them engaging in sexual activity while filming. In the audio, the woman can be heard insulting her husband and brothers while praising a man identified as “Umairy,” which has triggered widespread public debate and anger.

Platforms like TikTok and Facebook removed the clip under content policies, but screenshots and portions of the video continue to circulate, keeping the controversy alive.