Iran strikes Tehran with cluster warheads in response to security chief Ali Larijani’s assassination

Iran carried out missile strikes on Tel Aviv in response to the assassination of senior Iranian security official Ali Larijani.

Israeli authorities claimed that some of the missiles used in the strikes were equipped with cluster-type warheads, which release multiple smaller explosives over a wide area, making interception more challenging.

The overnight strikes on Tuesday reportedly hit densely populated parts of Tel Aviv, resulting in two fatalities and raising the overall death toll in Israel from the ongoing conflict to at least 14.

Meanwhile, in Iran, officials said a projectile landed near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday evening. Authorities reported that the incident did not cause any damage or injuries.

The International Atomic Energy Agency was informed of the situation, and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint to reduce the risk of any nuclear-related incident during the escalating conflict.

A day earlier, Iran officially confirmed death of its top security figure Ali Larijani, raising fears of a major escalation. According to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Larijani was not alone, he was killed alongside his son Morteza Larijani, senior security official Ali Reza Bayat, and team of bodyguards in what officials are calling a “targeted assassination.”

Israeli media claims the attack occurred while Larijani was hiding in a secret apartment with his son, suggesting a high-level intelligence breach and a deeply coordinated operation.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards now confirmed the death of top officials, calling this operation a “cowardly assassination” and warning that it underscores Basij force’s critical role in Iran’s ongoing confrontation with US and Israel.

In a bold escalation, the Israeli military claims it carried out strikes on more than 10 locations across Tehran, specifically targeting Basij positions. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz doubled down, stating that Israel will continue hunting Iran’s leadership, signaling that this may be far from over.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also shared a video surrounded by top commanders. “In the past 24 hours, we have eliminated two major terrorist leaders of this oppressive regime,” he said, adding Celebrate… Happy Nowruz. We are watching from the sky.