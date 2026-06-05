No immediate plan for resuming war against Iran, Trump tells adviser

US President Donald Trump has informed his close advisers that he did not currently intend to engage in a renewed conflict with Iran and is instead prioritizing diplomatic solutions to ease regional tensions, according to American media.

Reports said Trump has indicated that no new military action against Iran is expected unless US troops or American interests are directly targeted. The administration is said to prefer addressing disputes through diplomatic channels rather than expanding military confrontation in the Middle East.

The report further stated that Washington is seeking to avoid widening the scope of conflict in the region and is exploring various diplomatic pathways to reduce tensions.

In parallel developments, US-mediated efforts have led to progress in ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon. Following the fourth round of trilateral discussions in Washington, a joint statement confirmed that both sides have agreed to a ceasefire arrangement.

Analysts suggested that if the United States avoids direct confrontation with Iran and ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon remain on track, regional tensions could ease further.

However, they also note that the situation remains uncertain, and upcoming diplomatic efforts will play a crucial role in shaping future developments.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that diplomatic contact between Iran and the United States has not been cut off, stating that exchanged proposals and messages are currently under review.

In remarks during a television interview, he said Iran’s armed forces are continuing defensive actions in response to threats and warned that Tehran is capable of delivering a decisive response to any aggression.

He further cautioned that any attack on Beirut or any part of Lebanon by Israel would trigger a strong reaction from Iran.

Araghchi also held telephone discussions with several foreign ministers from countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, France, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, focusing on regional developments and efforts to reduce tensions.