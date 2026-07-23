B-Form now Mandatory for students appearing in Grade 5, 8 Board Exams

KARACHI – Students preparing for Grade 5 and Grade 8 board examinations have been advised to ensure their B-Form numbers are submitted, as education authorities have made the document mandatory for registration.

As per latest directives from education authorities, class 5 and 8 students needed to submist B-Form for registration, warning that applications without the required document will be treated as incomplete.

The registration system already flagged “unverified” all students whose records were previously submitted without a B-Form number, raising concerns that thousands of registrations could remain invalid unless schools act immediately.

Authorities directed all schools across the region to urgently update records of affected students by entering their B-Form numbers into the system. Officials have made it clear that registrations will not be finalized until the missing information is provided, meaning students could face difficulties in appearing for the examinations if the records remain incomplete.

Teachers, head teachers and registration in-charges have been directed to verify and complete the data of every eligible student without delay. Education officials have stressed that schools must ensure no student’s record remains incomplete before the closing date.

The warning comes with a strict deadline, as authorities have announced that no fresh registration or record updates will be entertained after August 8. Once the deadline passes, students with incomplete records risk losing their opportunity to sit the board examinations.

Education authorities have urged school administrations and parents to immediately verify students’ registration details, particularly the availability and accuracy of B-Form numbers, to avoid last-minute complications that could jeopardize exam eligibility.