Punjab education minister to teach THESE subjects in schools from September 2026

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced that he will step into the classroom as a teacher from the first week of September, aiming to assess and improve the quality of education in the province.

The minister said he will begin teaching in a Lahore school and will initially focus on subjects including English and Chemistry, which he described as his preferred areas.

He added that he plans to teach English at primary-level schools and Chemistry at high schools, while also covering other subjects when needed.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said he will visit a school every week without prior notice to conduct teaching sessions. He expressed respect for teachers and said he would feel proud to take on the role of an educator.

According to the minister, the initiative will help identify gaps in classroom instruction and provide insight into challenges faced by teachers and students.

The move follows a directive from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz earlier this month, asking the education minister to take part in classroom teaching activities as part of efforts to improve the province’s education system.