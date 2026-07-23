Balochistan Session Judge Kakar, bodyguard martyred in Mastung Highway Attack

QUETTA – Pakistan’s fragile security landscape suffered another blow as a deadly attack on a judiciary convoy in Balochistan’s Mastung district claimed the lives of Session Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his bodyguard. The assault once again spotlighted Balochistan’s deteriorating security situation, where recurring terrorist attacks continue to target state institutions, security personnel, and public officials.

The assault was reported on Thursday morning after unknown gunmen ambushed a judiciary convoy on National Highway in Balochistan’s Mastung district, martyring Session Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his security guard. The attack raised questions as it unfolded in a highly sensitive security zone when heavily armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle carrying judicial officers.

The sudden barrage left Session Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his gunman fatally wounded at the scene. Additional Session Judge Tariq Lashari and another individual sustained critical injuries in the attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they remain under intensive medical care. Following the incident, security forces sealed off the area and launched a large-scale search operation to trace those responsible.

Reacting strongly to the attack, Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti vowed strong action, he said terrorists and their facilitators would get no mercy, insisting that the blood of the martyred judicial officials would not go in vain. Bugti said the government’s resolve to crush those challenging the writ of the state and dismantle every terrorist network operating in the province.

The attack has once again highlighted Mastung’s reputation as one of Pakistan’s most volatile districts. National Highway, a critical route connecting Karachi, Quetta and other major cities, has repeatedly witnessed terrorist violence targeting security personnel, public officials and key state institutions.

The killing of a serving Session Judge is being viewed as far more than an isolated act of violence. It represents a direct challenge to Pakistan’s judicial system and raises fresh concerns over the security of judges and other public officials performing their constitutional duties.