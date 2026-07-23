In Call with MBS, Pakistan PM pledges Close Coordination with Saudi Arabia after Houthi Attacks

RIYADH – As tensions in Middle East continue to escalate, Pakistan moved swiftly to reaffirm its alliance with close strategic partner Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a phone call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he strongly condemned the recent Houthi attacks and pledged close coordination with the Kingdom, showing Islamabad’s commitment to regional security and stability.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and strongly denounced the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, calling them a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to freedom of navigation, regional peace, and global maritime trade.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s unwavering support for Riyadh, the premier said he, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and the people of Pakistan stand firmly alongside the Saudi leadership during the unfolding security crisis. He added that both countries had agreed to remain in close coordination to preserve stability and ensure the uninterrupted flow of commercial shipping through the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, and other critical maritime routes.

As diplomatic efforts continued, Islamabad delivered a blunt message to Tehran. According to a senior Pakistani official, Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership informed Iran at the highest level that any Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia would be viewed as an attack on Pakistan itself, describing the position as Islamabad’s “red line.”

The warning comes less than a year after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence agreement under which both countries pledged to regard aggression against either nation as an attack on both, significantly raising the strategic stakes in the rapidly evolving regional crisis.

The latest escalation began after Houthi forces launched missiles toward Saudi Arabia, accusing the Kingdom of striking an airport under their control. The exchange ended a four-year truce, although officials say the cross-border confrontation has so far remained limited to a single incident.

The situation carries additional importance for Islamabad, as Pakistani troops are currently deployed near Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen, potentially placing them closer to any future military escalation if the conflict widens.