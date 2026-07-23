High flood reaches Qadirabad Headworks as water levels rise in Chenab River

LAHORE – Flood conditions have intensified at several locations across Pakistan, with high-level flooding now reported at Qadirabad Headworks on the Chenab River after similar conditions were recorded at Marala and Khanki headworks.

According to flood monitoring authorities in Lahore, inflows at Qadirabad Headworks have risen to 236,000 cusecs, placing the site in the high flood category.

On the Ravi River, a moderate flood is continuing at Balloki Headworks, where water flow has increased to 73,635 cusecs.

Elsewhere, low-level flooding remains in the Kabul River at Nowshera, while the Indus River is experiencing low flood conditions at both Kalabagh and Chashma Barrage. In Balochistan, the Lehri River in Sibi Division is also witnessing high flooding at Head Gogi, with water discharge recorded at 95,913 cusecs.

Meanwhile, rescue teams safely evacuated all five people who became stranded in the Chenab River near Sialkot. Officials said the group had travelled for work, but their boat developed a fault while they were returning, leaving them trapped until emergency responders reached them.

Authorities have also warned of a possible rise in flood risk after heavy rainfall in Indian-administered Kashmir reportedly led to a large volume of water flowing toward Pakistan. In response, high alerts have been issued for potential flooding in the Sialkot and Wazirabad areas as officials continue to monitor the situation closely.