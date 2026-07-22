Horror in Cholistan as young boy dies after ‘Gang-Rape’ by 12 Men

BAHAWALPUR – A young shepherd who was allegedly gang-raped by group of 12 men in Pakistan’s Cholistan desert died after battling critical injuries, sparking outrage and renewed concerns over violence against children in Pakistan.

The tragic incident, which occurred earlier this month, is under police investigation as authorities continue efforts to apprehend all those involved. The victim died at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) after allegedly enduring days of brutal sexual assault and torture at the hands of 12 men in the remote Cholistan desert.

The victim, who was grazing a flock of more than 40 sheep, goes missing on July 1 after being lured away on a bike from Toba Jinnawala near Chak 289/HR. His family’s desperate search ended in horror on July 9, when his brother discovered him in a severely traumatized condition.

According to investigators, the victim told his family before being rushed to hospital that he had been drugged, repeatedly sexually assaulted over several days, and robbed of his entire flock by the gang of 12 men. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at BVH, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Marot Police registered case two week afterthe incident on July 15 against 12 suspects. Seven of the accused have been identified by name in the FIR. As of now, five suspects have been taken into custody, while law enforcement officials say raids are continuing to nab the remaining accused. A post-mortem examination has been conducted at BVH to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident shows vulnerability of isolated communities in the vast Cholistan desert, where shepherds and livestock herders often work far from help or quick police response. Local residents and rights activists have expressed deep anger over the barbaric nature of the crime, demanding swift justice and stronger security measures in remote grazing areas of South Punjab.