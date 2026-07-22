Two Women Suicide Bombers held as Pak Forces continue Balochistan Operations

QUETTA – Pakistani security forces intensified their counterterrorism campaign in Balochistan, killing at least ten militants and arresting two female suicide bombers along with their facilitator during a series of intelligence-based operations, ISPR said Wednesday.

In a recent update, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the coordinated operations targeted militant networks in the districts of Surab and Mastung. The military said the operations were carried out against groups it identifies as Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij, alleging that the networks are backed by India.

Security forces successfully targeted militant hideouts in Surab, where seven militants were killed during fierce engagements. In a separate targeted operation in Mastung, three more militants were eliminated.

During anti-terror operations, two female suicide bombers linked to Fitna al-Hindustan network were arrested alive during Mastung operation. Security forces also detained their alleged facilitator, preventing what officials indicated could have been a planned terrorist attack.

The military said a large cache of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was recovered from the militants during the operations, dealing another blow to militant infrastructure in the province.

ISPR added that area sanitisation operations remain underway to eliminate any remaining militant presence and dismantle their support networks in the affected areas.

The military said the nationwide campaign under the National Action Plan and the Azm-e-Istehkam strategy will continue with full force. It stressed that security forces and law enforcement agencies remain determined to eradicate militancy and externally supported terrorist networks from the country.