Tomato prices in Pakistan jump to Rs500 per kg amid supply concerns

KARACHI – Tomato prices in Pakistan have continued to rise despite the arrival of Iranian supplies, with retail rates reaching Rs450 to Rs500 per kilogram in the market.

Traders are selling Iranian and Quetta tomatoes at similar prices, while smaller-sized and unripe tomatoes are also being offered at around Rs400 per kilogram.

Retailers say many shopkeepers are reluctant to sell Iranian tomatoes because they soften quickly, spoil faster, and differ in taste from locally grown varieties.

The sharp increase in prices has forced consumers to reduce purchases, with traders saying buyers are often getting only two to three small tomatoes for Rs50 to Rs60.

Market data shows tomato prices have climbed significantly in recent months, rising from Rs80-100 per kilogram in April to Rs120-160 in the third week of June, before crossing Rs300 per kilogram earlier this month.

According to tomato growers and former Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Younis Soomro, Iranian tomato supplies remain limited, with only around 10 containers arriving daily. He said nearly 30 percent of imported tomatoes are already damaged by the time they reach Karachi.

Soomro added that the current demand is largely dependent on limited supplies from Balochistan, which are insufficient to meet market needs. Tomato production in Sindh has recently started, with the next crop expected to reach markets by mid-September. Crops from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mainly meet local demand in those provinces.