No Relief for Pakistanis as Petrol, Diesel Prices remain unchanged

Pakistani authorties decided to keep the existing prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for August 11 Tuesday. OGRA formally issued a notification confirming that there will be no reduction or increase in the prices of petroleum products, dashing expectations of immediate relief at the pumps.

According to the official notification, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs. 327.62 per liter while price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has also been kept unchanged at Rs. 380.86 per liter.

A reduction in petroleum prices had been widely expected, but the government’s decision means consumers will not receive immediate relief.

Although the government typically makes its final announcement regarding petroleum price revisions late at night, the notification issued for August 11 confirms that the existing prices will remain in effect.

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are determined after taking several factors into account, including international crude oil prices, the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, and other relevant factors.

With the latest decision, consumers will have to continue paying Rs. 327.62 per liter for petrol and Rs. 380.86 per liter for High-Speed Diesel, as the anticipated reduction fails to materialize.