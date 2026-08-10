‘Narcissists Marry for Slaves’: Nimra Khan bashes Zain Hamid amid Divorce Rumours

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Nimra Khan shared cryptic posts fuelling speculation about trouble in her second marriage with Zain Hamid.

The Ehraam-e-Junoon star, who faced several difficult chapters in her personal life, had appeared to be embracing a new beginning after getting married for the second time. Her wedding-related posts reflected her excitement and happiness, giving fans the impression that she had finally found a more peaceful chapter in her life. But that picture has now dramatically changed.

Nimra and her husband have reportedly exchanged a series of cryptic messages on social media, prompting widespread speculation that the couple may have separated. The actress has also removed wedding photographs from her social media account, adding further fuel to the rumours.

Nimra’s recent Instagram activity has taken an increasingly pointed tone. Instead of celebrating married life, the actress has been sharing messages about toxic relationships, female independence and the importance of protecting one’s self-respect.

In one story, Nimra appeared to describe narcissists as people who enter marriage seeking control rather than genuine companionship. The post was widely interpreted by social media users as a possible reference to her own relationship. The development quickly triggered a heated online debate, with some followers expressing sympathy for the actress while others questioned why she was discussing private marital matters publicly.

One user urged Nimra to stop bringing her personal problems onto the internet, while another questioned her decision to marry again. A third commenter highlighted the dramatic contrast between the couple’s seemingly happy moments just months earlier and the accusations and cryptic messages now appearing online.

Amid the growing controversy, one of Nimra’s friends publicly voiced support for the actress.

The friend said Nimra was going through an exceptionally painful period and assured her that she would continue to stand beside her. The message also appeared to challenge attempts to portray Nimra as the person responsible for the relationship’s breakdown.

The public show of support added another layer to an already escalating social media controversy, particularly as followers began scrutinising every post shared by both sides.

The controversy intensified after a post attributed to Nimra’s husband reportedly stated that he was “at peace finally.” The remark triggered a strong reaction from Nimra’s supporters, with some questioning the sensitivity of publicly making such statements while the former couple’s relationship appeared to be going through a difficult phase.

Nimra Khan has previously experienced major challenges away from the cameras. A serious traffic accident became one of the most difficult periods of her life, while her first marriage also reportedly ended amid allegations of domestic violence. Her second marriage had therefore been viewed by many fans as a hopeful new beginning.

From sharing happiness surrounding her wedding to deleting wedding memories and posting pointed messages about toxic relationships, the actress’s social media activity has marked a striking shift.