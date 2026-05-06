Nimra Khan reveals Husband in Dreamy Paris Wedding Photoshoot; See pictures

KARACHI – Actress and model Nimra Khan announced her second marriage through a breathtaking, cinematic wedding photoshoot from Paris. The glamorous visuals instantly went viral, with fans praising the actress for her elegant transformation and fairytale-style celebration.
Shot against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and the bustling streets of Paris, the photoshoot carries vintage film aesthetic with golden-hour lighting that enhances its romantic mood. The entire concept shows high-fashion “Parisian chic” vibe, blending intimacy with cinematic grandeur.
Khan looks stunning in a rose-pink sleeveless lace bridal gown, styled with a British-inspired fascinator and delicate white gloves, giving her a timeless aristocratic charm. Her husband can be seen in a sharp charcoal grey three-piece suit paired with a maroon tie and white boutonnière. The shoot captures emotional, story-like moments, from the couple walking hand-in-hand on rain-kissed Paris streets to a dramatic frame of a proposal-style gesture beside a car.
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Nimra also shared her official Nikah photographs from Pakistan, where she wore a traditional white outfit with soft golden embroidery, while her husband complemented her in a white-and-gold shalwar kameez with an embroidered coat. Her caption reflected gratitude and prayers for a blessed union filled with love, patience, and barakah.
For the unversed, the actor was previously married to Raja Azam, a British-Pakistani police officer, in a simple lockdown Nikah ceremony. The marriage ended within about a year amid public speculation. Later, Raja Azam publicly confirmed their divorce during an Instagram Live session, which sparked controversy due to his remarks.
Nimra Khan ties the knot for second time – Who is her husband?