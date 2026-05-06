Nimra Khan reveals Husband in Dreamy Paris Wedding Photoshoot; See pictures

KARACHI – Actress and model Nimra Khan announced her second marriage through a breathtaking, cinematic wedding photoshoot from Paris. The glamorous visuals instantly went viral, with fans praising the actress for her elegant transformation and fairytale-style celebration.

Shot against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and the bustling streets of Paris, the photoshoot carries vintage film aesthetic with golden-hour lighting that enhances its romantic mood. The entire concept shows high-fashion “Parisian chic” vibe, blending intimacy with cinematic grandeur.

Khan looks stunning in a rose-pink sleeveless lace bridal gown, styled with a British-inspired fascinator and delicate white gloves, giving her a timeless aristocratic charm. Her husband can be seen in a sharp charcoal grey three-piece suit paired with a maroon tie and white boutonnière. The shoot captures emotional, story-like moments, from the couple walking hand-in-hand on rain-kissed Paris streets to a dramatic frame of a proposal-style gesture beside a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🇵🇸 (@nimrakhan_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🇵🇸 (@nimrakhan_official)

Nimra also shared her official Nikah photographs from Pakistan, where she wore a traditional white outfit with soft golden embroidery, while her husband complemented her in a white-and-gold shalwar kameez with an embroidered coat. Her caption reflected gratitude and prayers for a blessed union filled with love, patience, and barakah.

For the unversed, the actor was previously married to Raja Azam, a British-Pakistani police officer, in a simple lockdown Nikah ceremony. The marriage ended within about a year amid public speculation. Later, Raja Azam publicly confirmed their divorce during an Instagram Live session, which sparked controversy due to his remarks.