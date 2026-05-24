Hundreds of Businesses face Shutdown amid CDA Crackdown on Islamabad Guest Houses

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) started billboard campaign warning guest houses operating in residential areas to shut down within seven days, and the stern move sparked concern among owners, who say it could affect thousands of jobs, while also raising questions about legal clarity.

Representatives of nearly 700 guest houses across capital expressed serious concerns over the move, warning that the livelihoods of more than 10,000 individuals connected to the sector could be at risk if enforcement begins as announced.

The billboards, placed across key locations in the capital, carry an uncompromising message saying guest houses operating in residential zones under the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) must shut down and vacate within seven days. The notices explicitly advise the public to avoid any business dealings with such establishments, stating that strict action will follow non-compliance.

Authorities may proceed with immediate sealing of premises, cancellation of allotments, and initiation of criminal proceedings. The notice further emphasizes that enforcement will be carried out without any additional warning by the Director General of the Building and Housing Control Wing of the CDA.

While officials frame the campaign as a matter of regulatory enforcement and urban compliance, affected stakeholders argue that the move lacks economic sensitivity and could devastate a fragile sector that supports tourism, small entrepreneurship, and large-scale employment.

Industry voices are demanding greater transparency and legal clarity, stressing that several guest houses have already obtained relief through stay orders from the High Court and even the Supreme Court, raising questions about how enforcement will proceed amid ongoing legal protections.

The backlash also gained political and media attention. Journalist Azaz Syed and others highlighted striking contradiction in government stancce on one side, authorities, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, publicly encouraged investment in hospitality and claimed Islamabad faces shortages of accommodation during major international events; on the other side, regulatory bodies are simultaneously moving to shut down small-scale guest houses operating within residential areas.

ایک طرف وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی اعلان کررہے ہیں کہ اسلام آباد میں کسی عالمی تقریب کے موقع پر مہمانوں کو ٹھہرانے کے لیے جگہ نہیں ہے اور سرمایہ کار یہاں سرمایہ کریں ہوٹل بنائیں تو دوسری طرف اسلام آباد میں انہی کی ناک کے نیچے CDA گیسٹ ہاوسز کو خالی کرانے کے نوٹس جاری کررہا ہے ۔ عجیب… pic.twitter.com/TmduCUBS8t — Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) May 23, 2026

The situation also escalated into broader debate over urban policy, economic survival, and regulatory enforcement, with thousands of livelihoods hanging in the balance as the seven-day deadline looms.