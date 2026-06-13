Muharram 2026 to start in Pakistan on June 16 as Moon Sighting expected on Tuesday

LAHORE – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee officially called a meeting for Monday, June 15, to observe the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram 1448 AH.

According to official announcement, the meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. The session will be held at the Iqbal Hall of Badshahi Masjid, Lahore, where testimonies regarding moon sighting from across the country will be reviewed.

Meetings of zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held. In Islamabad, the zonal committee will convene at the Kohsar Block, while other district and zonal committees across Pakistan will meet simultaneously to collect and evaluate moon sighting reports. The final decision will be made by the Central Committee based on nationwide evidence and the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s reports.

Meanwhile, forecasts suggest that the moon is unlikely to be sighted on June 15 (Monday), with higher chances of visibility on June 16 (Tuesday). In that case, the first day of Muharram is expected to fall on June 17.

The official and final announcement regarding the sighting of the Muharram moon will be made by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad after reviewing all evidence and reports.