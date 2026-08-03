Gold Price in Pakistan near Rs430,000 as week begins with slight jump

KARACHI – After a steep weekend decline, Gold prices makes slight comeback in Pakistan on Monday, amid fresh gains in the international bullion market and pushing the precious metal closer to the Rs430,000 mark once again.

As per Saraffa market rates, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,700 per tola to Rs428,436, while the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs1,457, settling at Rs367,314.

Gold/Silver Old Price New Price Change Gold (Per Tola) Rs426,736 Rs428,436 +Rs1,700 Gold (10 Grams) Rs365,857 Rs367,314 +Rs1,457 Gold (International Per Ounce) $4,043 $4,060 +$17 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,237 Rs6,291 +Rs54

The recovery was driven by a stronger international market, where gold gained $17 per ounce to reach $4,060 per ounce, including a $20 premium. The global rally was quickly reflected in Pakistan’s domestic prices.

Silver also joined the upward trend, with its price climbing Rs54 per tola to Rs6,291.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

Market Gold Selling Price Lahore Piece Rs430,000 Lahore Pathoor Rs425,000 Karachi Gold (Sell) Rs429,000 Peshawar Gold (Sell) Rs444,000 1kg Gold Bar Per Gram (Sell) Rs6,300

Despite the official benchmark, gold continued to trade at varying rates across major cities. In Lahore, the retail (piece) market quoted gold at Rs430,000 per tola, while bullion (pathoor) was available at Rs425,000. Karachi’s selling price stood at Rs429,000, whereas Peshawar recorded the highest market rate at Rs444,000 per tola.