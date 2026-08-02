Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24Karat Per Tola Gold Price – 2 August 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs426,736 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs3,202, settling at Rs365,857 on August 2, 2026.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold/Silver Rate 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs426,736 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs365,857 International Gold $4,043 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,237

Bullion traders in Lahore quoted 24-karat gold (piece) at Rs430,000 per tola for selling and Rs429,500 for buying. The 24-karat Pathoor gold rate stood at Rs425,000 for selling and Rs423,000 for buying.

The 22-karat gold price was recorded at Rs394,166 per tola, while 21-karat gold was available at Rs376,250 per tola. In Karachi, the selling price of 24-karat gold was reported at Rs429,000 per tola, reflecting the overall decline in the country’s bullion market.

Lahore Gold Rates

Category Buying Selling 24K Gold (Piece) Rs429,500 Rs430,000 24K Gold (Pathoor) Rs423,000 Rs425,000 22K Gold (Per Tola) — Rs394,166 21K Gold (Per Tola) — Rs376,250

Karachi Gold Rate

Category Rate 24K Gold (Selling Per Tola) Rs429,000

Silver Rates (Lahore)