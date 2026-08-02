Gold Rates Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24Karat Per Tola Gold Price – 2 August 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs426,736 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs3,202, settling at Rs365,857 on August 2, 2026.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold/Silver
|Rate
|24K Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs426,736
|24K Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs365,857
|International Gold
|$4,043
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs6,237
Bullion traders in Lahore quoted 24-karat gold (piece) at Rs430,000 per tola for selling and Rs429,500 for buying. The 24-karat Pathoor gold rate stood at Rs425,000 for selling and Rs423,000 for buying.
The 22-karat gold price was recorded at Rs394,166 per tola, while 21-karat gold was available at Rs376,250 per tola. In Karachi, the selling price of 24-karat gold was reported at Rs429,000 per tola, reflecting the overall decline in the country’s bullion market.
Lahore Gold Rates
|Category
|Buying
|Selling
|24K Gold (Piece)
|Rs429,500
|Rs430,000
|24K Gold (Pathoor)
|Rs423,000
|Rs425,000
|22K Gold (Per Tola)
|—
|Rs394,166
|21K Gold (Per Tola)
|—
|Rs376,250
Karachi Gold Rate
|Category
|Rate
|24K Gold (Selling Per Tola)
|Rs429,000
Silver Rates (Lahore)
|Category
|Rate
|999 Tezabi Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs6,250
|Silver 1kg Bar
|Rs6,300
|10-Tola Silver Piece
|Rs6,350
Gold Price in Pakistan today drops to Rs426,736 Per Tola; Check Lahore, Karachi Rates