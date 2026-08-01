Ex-Punjab MPA Saadia Sohail Rana’s Car comes under Attack in Lahore

LAHORE – Former Punjab Assembly member Saadia Sohail Rana remained unharmed as unidentified bike riders attacked her vehicle near Barkat Market in Lahore’s Garden Town.

The incident occurred while Saadia Rana and her family were returning home from a private event. The assailants allegedly intercepted the vehicle, blocked its path, and attacked it with stones and helmets, smashing the windows and damaging the body of the car.

Despite the assault, the driver managed to steer the damaged vehicle away from the scene and safely transport all occupants to their residence. No injuries were reported in the incident. After a call made to Police Helpline 15, Lahore Police responded swiftly. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran took immediate notice of the attack and ordered the formation of special investigation teams to identify and arrest those responsible.

گارڈن ٹاون میں سابقہ ایم پی اے سعدیہ سہیل رانا کی گاڑی پر حملہ

نامعلوم موٹرسائیکل سوار گاڑی پر ہیلمنٹ مار کر فرار ہوئے

واقعہ میں کسی کا کوئی جانی نقصان نہیں ہوا

واقعہ برکت مارکیٹ کے قریب پیش آیا۔تحقیقات جاری ہیں۔@Lahorepoliceops pic.twitter.com/b3JCleuvin — Uzair Chaudhry (@Uzairismm) August 1, 2026

Police registered the case at Garden Town Police Station, while SP Model Town has been tasked with personally supervising the investigation and ensuring the suspects are traced without delay.

Investigators recorded statements from the affected family and collected evidence from the crime scene. Authorities are examining all possible motives behind the attack as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said Safe City surveillance cameras, CCTV footage, and other technical evidence are being analyzed to identify the motorcycle riders. Officials said all available resources are being deployed to track down the attackers and bring them to justice.

The attack took place near Lahore’s busy Barkat Market area. While the vehicle sustained significant damage, police confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported. Authorities say further action will be taken as the investigation progresses.