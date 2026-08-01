Pakistan Army Major makes Ultimate Sacrifice during Waziristan Operation

ISLAMABAD – Major Hafiz Ehsan Elahi led his troops into battle with unwavering courage, but the 34-year-old brave son of soil embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation amid counterterrorism campaign to crush militancy.

Security forces eliminated five suspected militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, while a Pakistan Army officer was martyred after leading his troops from the front during a fierce exchange of fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The operation was launched after intelligence reports pointed to the presence of militants in the area. Security forces engaged the suspects in an intense gun battle, resulting in the killing of five militants identified by the military as members of Fitna al-Khawarij.

Troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain militants. The military said the suspects had allegedly been involved in multiple terrorist attacks targeting security forces, law enforcement personnel, and civilians. A comprehensive clearance operation was launched immediately after the firefight to ensure no militants remained hidden in the surrounding area.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism, ISPR said counterterrorism operations would continue under the National Action Plan (NAP) and the federal government’s Azm-e-Istehkam strategy, aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and eliminating externally supported terrorist networks. “The sacrifices of our brave soldiers strengthen the state’s unwavering resolve to defend the nation and safeguard national security,” the military said.

On Friday, Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry issued one of the military’s strongest warnings to militant organizations, declaring that there is no room for negotiations with terrorists. The military spokesperson said militants have only two options: surrender their weapons in accordance with the law or face decisive action by security forces.

ISPR chief revealed that security forces have carried out 40,348 intelligence-based operations across the country so far this year. He added that 2,084 confirmed militants have been neutralized during the same period.