Pakistan Influencer Awards set to redefine influence in the country’s creator economy

KARACHI – The Pakistan Influencer Awards, a new benchmark for digital influence and content creation, officially launched in Karachi on Friday evening. A first of its kind industry backed and data led platform, it has been designed to recognise creators for the impact they create, the authenticity of their content, and their ability to shape modern culture while raising the standards of Pakistan’s rapidly evolving creator economy.

At a time when Pakistan’s creator economy is evolving rapidly, the Pakistan Influencer Awards are poised to redefine a space often dominated by popularity metrics. These recognitions will reward creators based on real impact, credibility and authenticity, measured through a credible, transparent and data-led evaluation framework. The essence lies in meaningful engagement, consistency, community influence, educational value, and the power to move audiences across a wide demographic profile.

Backing this vision is a distinguished advisory board composed of professionals who are industry defining voices in their respective fields. This seasoned advisory board brings credibility, perspective and rigor to the platform, ensuring that recognition is rooted in a transparent, data driven evaluation process. Supported by leading industry partners, research experts and ecosystem stakeholders, the Awards have been built as an industry owned initiative designed to strengthen trust and accountability across the creator economy.

The launch ceremony began with a programme that combines keynote conversations and creator-led discussions followed by a curated music performance. Talha Aslam, Chief Curator of Pakistan Influencer Awards, unveiled the vision behind the Pakistan Influencer Awards, followed by thought-provoking sessions with Advisory Board members including Fouad Husain, Chief Executive Officer of Starcrest Communications (Pvt.) Ltd. and Hasan Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of BBPR Pakistan, and Jerjees Seja, Chief Executive Officer of ARY Digital Network. Faraz Bashir, Director Data, Insights & Evaluation and Hassaan Azhar, Director Partnerships & Growth, shared thinking behind the Awards framework, partnerships and commercial model while Abdul Sattar Babar, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos in Pakistan, shared the research, audit and transparency framework of the Awards.

Speaking at the occasion, Talha Aslam, Chief Curator of Pakistan Influencer Awards said, “The Pakistan Influencer Awards has been established to recognize and celebrate influence while setting meaningful benchmarks for the future of the creator economy. Our ambition is not simply to recognize creators but to elevate the entire ecosystem by advocating credibility, transparency and responsible influence, while establishing a standard that creators, brands and audiences can trust. This platform aims to raise the bar for an industry that deserves global recognition.”

The evening culminated in the live unveiling of Pakistan Influencer Awards’ brand identity and trophy, followed by a curated conversation with renowned creators including Asad Memon, Bilal Munir, Junaid Akram and Natasha Lakhani, hosted by Dino Ali.

Built to be more than just a traditional awards show, the Pakistan Influencer Awards serves as a fresh industry benchmark, one that reflects the true evolution of influence in Pakistan. By celebrating creators who are driving conversations, educating and building communities, and shaping digital culture, the platform aims to elevate the creator ecosystem into a more structured and respected industry.