Pak Army hosts PLA’s 99th Anniversary, reaffirms strong Pakistan-China strategic partnership

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top military leadership reaffirmed its commitment to expanding defence cooperation with China as a high-level ceremony marking the 99th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was held at General Headquarters (GHQ), ISPR said Saturday.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir hosted the ceremony, which was attended by senior military officials and Chinese diplomatic representatives, including Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Defence Attaché Major General Wang Zhong, officials from the Chinese Embassy, and senior officers from Pakistan’s three armed forces.

Addressing the gathering, Field Marshal Asim Munir congratulated the PLA on its 99th anniversary and praised its role in China’s defence, national development, and contribution towards global peace and security. CDF called Pakistan-China relations time-tested partnership, saying the friendship between the two countries had remained resilient despite changing regional and global challenges.

The top general highlighted that the Pakistan Armed Forces and the PLA were linked by mutual trust, unwavering cooperation, and a shared vision for regional peace, stability, and protection of common strategic interests. He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further deepen defence collaboration with China, stressing that the two militaries would continue working together to strengthen their strategic partnership.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong thanked Field Marshal Asim Munir for hosting the ceremony and paid tribute to the sacrifices and services of Pakistan’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism. Chinese envoy reaffirmed Beijing’s continued support for Islamabad and expressed commitment to further expanding the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.