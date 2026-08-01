Nitrogen-Based Fertilizers restricted for 2 weeks in Balochistan amid Security Threats

QUETTA – Balochistan government restricted transportation, sale, purchase, supply, and distribution of nitrogen-based fertilizers amid security concerns and fears of their possible misuse in sabotage activities.

The restriction, enforced for 15 days across all districts of Balochistan, comes in response to the prevailing law and order situation and aims to prevent the potential use of nitrogenous fertilizers in the preparation of explosive materials.

A notification issued by the Directorate General Agriculture Balochistan said the move was taken to protect public life and property and to ensure peace and security across the province.

Under new orders, fertilizers including urea, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and potassium nitrate cannot be transported, sold, purchased, supplied, or distributed until further instructions.

The authorities said the decision was made after concerns emerged over the possible use of these materials for destructive activities. The ban will remain effective until further orders from the competent authorities.

The provincial government has also directed all concerned departments and stakeholders to maintain complete records and inventories of existing fertilizer stocks during the restriction period.

Balochistan wtinessed worst attacks in July amid a rise in militant incidents and sabotage fears, prompting authorities to strengthen surveillance, checkpoints, and intelligence-based operations.

As part of precautionary measures, the provincial government restricted the movement, sale, purchase, supply, and distribution of nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea and other compounds, over concerns about their possible misuse in explosive preparation.

Officials said the move aims to prevent potential sabotage activities and improve monitoring of sensitive materials amid ongoing security challenges in the province.