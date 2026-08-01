Today Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 01 August 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee traded largely steady against major foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday, with US Dollar holding below Rs279 mark while Euro and Pound continued to trade at elevated levels.
US dollar (USD) was being bought at Rs278.65 and sold at Rs279.05 Euro stood at Rs319.25 for buying and Rs323.75 for selling, while British pound (GBP) was available at Rs373.65 and Rs379.47, respectively.
Open Market Exchange Rates
|Currency
|Buying (PKR)
|Selling (PKR)
|Australian Dollar
|194.44
|198.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|742.21
|752.68
|Canadian Dollar
|198.14
|201.93
|China Yuan
|38.17
|38.92
|Danish Krone
|42.70
|43.37
|Euro
|319.25
|323.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.26
|36.26
|Indian Rupee
|2.75
|3.20
|Japanese Yen
|1.70
|1.80
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|892.35
|902.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|67.00
|68.15
|New Zealand Dollar
|161.48
|163.95
|Norwegian Krone
|28.15
|28.50
|Omani Riyal
|727.71
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|76.02
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|74.65
|75.3
|Singapore Dollar
|216.35
|219.35
|Swedish Krona
|28.38
|28.97
|Swiss Franc
|340.92
|344.37
|Thai Baht
|8.55
|8.90
|U.A.E. Dirham
|76.55
|77.05
|UK Pound Sterling
|373.65
|379.47
|US Dollar
|278.85
|279.05
UAE dirham (AED) traded at Rs76.55 for buying and Rs77.05 for selling. The Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.65 and Rs75.3, while the Qatari riyal (QAR) was listed at Rs75.88 for buying and Rs76.35 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72