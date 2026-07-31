Eight bodies recovered after avalanche on Broad Peak; search for two climbers continues

ISLAMABAD – Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of eight climbers who went missing after an avalanche struck Broad Peak, the world’s 12th-highest mountain.

Authorities confirmed that four more bodies were identified, bringing the total number of recovered climbers to eight. The search operation is still underway for two missing climbers.

Of the four bodies found earlier in the day, the remains of three climbers were airlifted to Skardu by helicopter. Search and rescue teams continue operations on Broad Peak to locate the remaining missing climbers.

Provincial Minister for Tourism Nek Nam Karim said every possible effort was being made to find the missing mountaineers and that the Tourism Department was providing logistical support to the rescue mission.

Broad Peak, located in the Karakoram mountain range, stands at an elevation of 8,047 metres.