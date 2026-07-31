Lahore, Punjab on High Alert amid ‘Terror Threats’

LAHORE – Punjab has been placed on high alert as Inspector General (IG) Punjab Abdul Karim ordered sweeping security measures across Lahore and the rest of the region, directing police and law enforcement agencies to strengthen surveillance, increase patrols, and tighten security at religious and public places.

The province-wide directives come amid heightened security concerns, with Punjab Police instructed to deploy all available resources to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Under new orders, security at mosques, imambargahs, shrines, and other places of worship has been declared a top priority. Police have been told to ensure foolproof protection of religious sites while significantly increasing patrolling in commercial hubs, marketplaces, and other densely populated areas.

IGP Punjab directed security personnel to remain on maximum alert against anti-state elements, stressing the need for continuous monitoring of militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan. He ordered intelligence-based search operations to continue around sensitive installations and other key locations across the province to counter potential security threats.

As part of enhanced security plan, officials stationed at inter-provincial border checkpoints have been instructed to remain on high alert around the clock. Strict screening of suspicious vehicles, individuals, and cargo has also been ordered at all checkpoints to prevent the movement of prohibited materials or the infiltration of hostile elements into Punjab.